Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) (LON:ARBB) Insider Nigel Boardman Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) (LON:ARBB) insider Nigel Boardman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 785 ($10.26) per share, with a total value of £7,850 ($10,256.08).

Nigel Boardman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 30th, Nigel Boardman purchased 1,250 shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 785 ($10.26) per share, for a total transaction of £9,812.50 ($12,820.09).

ARBB opened at GBX 777 ($10.15) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 745.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 735.96. Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,400 ($18.29). The company has a market capitalization of £115.69 million and a PE ratio of 30.78.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

