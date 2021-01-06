ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get ArcBest alerts:

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $794.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $411,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 226.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 540,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after buying an additional 374,478 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,027,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 89,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 251,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 67,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 54,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.