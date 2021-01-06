ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $57.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ArcBest traded as high as $46.25 and last traded at $45.53, with a volume of 611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.36.

ARCB has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.15.

In other ArcBest news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $411,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ArcBest by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.80.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $794.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

