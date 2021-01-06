Arcblock Trading Up 19.8% Over Last 7 Days (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0786 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $7.75 million and $4.13 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00046104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.56 or 0.00313510 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00032977 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,037.69 or 0.02864684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013957 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

ABT is a token. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Arcblock

