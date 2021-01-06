ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €18.50 ($21.76).

A number of brokerages recently commented on MT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

