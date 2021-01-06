ArcelorMittal’s (MT) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MT. TheStreet raised ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

ArcelorMittal stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.70. 6,301,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,017,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.67.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 1,827.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. 4.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

