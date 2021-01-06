Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.01

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.01 and last traded at $58.78, with a volume of 1666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.48.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. G.Research lowered Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Gabelli lowered Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.14.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.00 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. Equities analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arcosa by 3.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Arcosa during the third quarter valued at $535,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arcosa during the third quarter valued at $116,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arcosa by 4.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arcosa during the third quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

