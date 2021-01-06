Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading Up 8.5%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) shares were up 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.74 and last traded at $28.98. Approximately 934,997 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 648,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCUS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The firm had revenue of $64.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. Research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

