Ardor (ARDR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $77.76 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0778 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $77.76 million and $2.36 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ardor has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00016853 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.34 or 0.00235482 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ardor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

