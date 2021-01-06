Argan (NYSE:AGX) Trading Up 6.2%

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)’s stock price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.68 and last traded at $46.69. Approximately 127,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 113,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGX shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Argan from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. CJS Securities upgraded Argan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Argan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Argan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average is $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $732.57 million, a PE ratio of 103.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.28. Argan had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Argan in the second quarter worth approximately $946,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Argan by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Argan by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Argan by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 29,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Argan by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Argan (NYSE:AGX)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

