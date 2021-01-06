Argentum Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Argentum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Argentum has a market cap of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Coin Profile

ARG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG . The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io . Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

