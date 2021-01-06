Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Stock Price Up 6% on Analyst Upgrade

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) shares were up 6% on Wednesday after Compass Point raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $47.00. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Argo Group International traded as high as $46.87 and last traded at $46.12. Approximately 142,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 134,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.51.

ARGO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Argo Group International by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Argo Group International by 276.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.76. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.37. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $489.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

