Argos Resources Ltd (ARG.L) (LON:ARG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.13

Argos Resources Ltd (ARG.L) (LON:ARG)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.13 and traded as low as $1.87. Argos Resources Ltd (ARG.L) shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 122,010 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.97 million and a PE ratio of -11.25.

Argos Resources Ltd, together with its subsidiary, Argos Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands. The company holds a 100% interest in license PL001, which covers approximately 1,126 square kilometers in the North Falkland Basin. Argos Resources Ltd was founded in 1995 and is based in Stanley, the Falkland Islands.

