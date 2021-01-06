Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $351.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ANET. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.23.

Shares of ANET opened at $286.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.27. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $293.78.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.00, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total transaction of $2,762,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,065 shares of company stock valued at $53,414,824 over the last ninety days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Arista Networks by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Arista Networks by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $11,370,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

