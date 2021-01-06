ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Shares Sold by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC trimmed its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,803 shares during the period. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned about 0.09% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 241,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 114,168 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,508,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 103.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 76,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 57.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 44,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 42,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the period.

ARKG traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.80. The stock had a trading volume of 430,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513,712. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.36. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $108.14.

