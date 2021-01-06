Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) PT Raised to $10.00 at BWS Financial

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BWS Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ARLO. BidaskClub raised Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

ARLO opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $612.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.91.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.