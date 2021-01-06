Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.57. 440,239 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 334,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Several research analysts have commented on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $911.72 million, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $39.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 99.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 73,032 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,159,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after buying an additional 349,846 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 48.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.