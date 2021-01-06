ArtByte Trading Down 93.2% Over Last Week (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the dollar. ArtByte has a total market capitalization of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArtByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.44 or 0.00462387 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 99.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000175 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ArtByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

