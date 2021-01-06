Artfinity Price Reaches $0.0109 on Top Exchanges (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Artfinity token can now be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and CHAOEX. Artfinity has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $22,739.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Artfinity has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Artfinity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00045383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.81 or 0.00312776 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00033093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,041.32 or 0.02887185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013960 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Artfinity Token Profile

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a token. It launched on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 tokens. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art

Artfinity Token Trading

Artfinity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and CHAOEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Artfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artfinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.