Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) shot up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.06 and last traded at $54.07. 990,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 543,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The firm had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,953.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 128.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

