Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.85

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 1642427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Artius Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,625,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,135,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,653,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artius Acquisition Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

