ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II (OTCMKTS:ARYBU) Trading Down 1%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II (OTCMKTS:ARYBU)’s share price was down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.39. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 60,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 499,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 199,000 shares during the last quarter.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry in the United States and other developed countries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

