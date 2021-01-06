ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.83

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.83 and last traded at $87.82, with a volume of 10010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.42.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASGN. BidaskClub lowered shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.41 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. As a group, analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ASGN news, Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 56,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $4,643,909.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $297,735.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,862.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,983 shares of company stock worth $9,925,890 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 45.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 89.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

