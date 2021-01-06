Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $86.39

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.39 and last traded at $85.83, with a volume of 3704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.30.

ASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.27 and its 200 day moving average is $74.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.15 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

In other news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $193,545.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $176,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $75,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,825 shares of company stock worth $695,626 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the second quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 835.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 246,774 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at $73,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

