ASM Pacific Technology (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50. 140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11.

ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASMVF)

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Surface Mount Technology Solutions, and Materials.

