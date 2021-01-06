ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.75.

ASML stock opened at $505.36 on Wednesday. ASML has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $505.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $212.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $458.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.76.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in ASML by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in ASML by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ASML by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

