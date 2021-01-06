ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASOMY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOMY stock opened at $70.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASOS has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $71.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 3.70.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Read More: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.