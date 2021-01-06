Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Trading Up 2.8%

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY)’s share price shot up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.70. 342 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Pharmacare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Aspen Pharmacare alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anaesthetics and muscle relaxants under the Anaesthetics brand; cytotoxic medicines under the Regional brand; and injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.