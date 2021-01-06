Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) (BIT:G) Given a €16.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) (BIT:G) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.82) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.84 ($17.46).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. has a 52 week low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 52 week high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

