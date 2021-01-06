Assured Guaranty Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,074 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,460% compared to the typical daily volume of 81 call options.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. Assured Guaranty has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 88.7% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,798,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after buying an additional 845,683 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 39.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,097,000 after purchasing an additional 331,055 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 120.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 514,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 281,400 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at about $6,134,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 449.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 303,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 248,573 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

