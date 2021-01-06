Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.99

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.99 and last traded at $64.99, with a volume of 1199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.96.

ASTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.01.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.99 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. Astec Industries’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 15.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 67.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

