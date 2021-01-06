Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.20. Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 3,984,647 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial set a C$0.15 price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.27.

The stock has a market cap of C$103.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16.

Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$125.82 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Athabasca Oil Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

