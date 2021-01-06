Atheios (ATH) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 27.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. Atheios has a market cap of $24,311.34 and $10.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 37,058,555 coins and its circulating supply is 34,510,937 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

