Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.22

Shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.22 and last traded at $46.03, with a volume of 1936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.09.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Atkore International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Atkore International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Atkore International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atkore International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $477.42 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 12,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $506,064.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,219.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 40,000 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $1,394,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,111 shares of company stock worth $3,645,039. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Atkore International Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atkore International Group Company Profile (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.