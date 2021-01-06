ATLANT Price Reaches $0.0125 on Top Exchanges (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 56.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, ATLANT has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. ATLANT has a total market cap of $675,822.70 and $589.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00046104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.56 or 0.00313510 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00032977 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,037.69 or 0.02864684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013957 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATL is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ATLANT

