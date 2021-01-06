Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Shares Up 8.1%

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)’s share price were up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.28 and last traded at $17.15. Approximately 117,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 89,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACBI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $356.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 22,007 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.