Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.00

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $42.60, with a volume of 27528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.37.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 73.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

