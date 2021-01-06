Atlas Protocol Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $3.04 million and $151,902.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00028827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00122059 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00260699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.21 or 0.00511074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00049809 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.39 or 0.00256380 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017127 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

