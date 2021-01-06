Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)’s share price rose 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 158,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 85,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Atlas Technical Consultants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a market cap of $275.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $120.49 million during the quarter.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, Director Leonard Kyle Lemoine purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,995 shares in the company, valued at $414,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David D. Sr. Quinn purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 66,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,874.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 163,500 shares of company stock worth $978,145. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.15% of Atlas Technical Consultants at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional and technical testing, inspection engineering, and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

