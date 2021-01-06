Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Now Covered by Macquarie

Research analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.82.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $234.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.80. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $110.01 and a 12 month high of $250.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.79, a PEG ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $459.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Atlassian by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

