ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.91 and last traded at $48.17. Approximately 103,773 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 92,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.16.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. National Securities upgraded ATN International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on ATN International from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on ATN International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ATN International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Get ATN International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $765.81 million, a PE ratio of -240.85 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average of $52.43.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $111.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.49 million. Research analysts forecast that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. ATN International’s payout ratio is -618.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in ATN International by 122.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in ATN International by 34.9% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ATN International by 199.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in ATN International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 22,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in ATN International by 3.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.