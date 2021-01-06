Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.96 and last traded at $22.97. Approximately 2,409,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,623,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATOM. BidaskClub raised Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atomera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Atomera alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $492.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02.

In other Atomera news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $64,429.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,523 shares of company stock valued at $90,469 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atomera by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after buying an additional 66,046 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Atomera by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 514,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Atomera by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 17,894 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atomera during the 3rd quarter worth $1,541,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atomera Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.