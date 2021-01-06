Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Down 19.2%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s share price traded down 19.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.92. 31,572,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 20,457,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 18th.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.34.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atossa Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 119,497.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.27% of Atossa Therapeutics worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.