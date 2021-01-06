Auctus One Day Trading Volume Reaches $20,314.00 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Auctus token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Auctus has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $20,314.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00048070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00036516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.72 or 0.00334121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014342 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $916.71 or 0.02624190 BTC.

Auctus Token Profile

Auctus is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,260,935 tokens. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

