Audius Achieves Market Cap of $20.43 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, Audius has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $20.43 million and $1.47 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00028885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00117151 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00244555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.01 or 0.00504943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00049779 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00247415 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016867 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

Buying and Selling Audius

Audius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

