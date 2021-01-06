Aurora (AOA) Price Down 9% Over Last 7 Days

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $14.77 million and approximately $208,224.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinEgg, Bitinka and Indodax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00046905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.90 or 0.00333894 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00035817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014538 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $854.14 or 0.02482092 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Indodax, Kucoin and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

