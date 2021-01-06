Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €60.06 ($70.66).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.40 ($71.06) price target on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

NDA opened at €66.64 ($78.40) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is €63.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is €59.96. Aurubis AG has a one year low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a one year high of €69.84 ($82.16).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

