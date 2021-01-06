Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 12.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth about $2,000,000. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

ALV stock opened at $92.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $95.43. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.41 and a 200-day moving average of $77.81.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. Pareto Securities raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays raised Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Autoliv in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.13.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $88,640.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,105.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $258,868.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

