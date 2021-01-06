Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Hits New 12-Month High at $95.50

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.50 and last traded at $95.50, with a volume of 10861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.86.

ALV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.13.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.29. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $258,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $88,640.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,105.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Autoliv by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Autoliv by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Autoliv by 6.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Autoliv by 10.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

