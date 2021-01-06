AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.24

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.24 and last traded at $71.14, with a volume of 6517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.33.

AN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 15,378 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $991,265.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,086.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 11,036 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $687,211.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,317,383 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,357,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth $456,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth $1,521,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

